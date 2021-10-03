KC Chiefs’ Chris Jones inadvertently hit an official in the head with a football

The K.C. Chiefs enter Week 4 play with a record of 1-2 and are currently last place in the AFC West for the first time since 2015. Of course, this is not an ideal place to be after a little less than 25% of the 2021 NFL Season has been completed. However, since the schedule came out, it was known the Chiefs had a rough first five weeks, and it’s held that way with rough losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO