Kentucky State

Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen pressed about UF's ugly upset loss at Kentucky

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida suffered its second SEC loss of the 2021 season Saturday night at Kentucky. Plenty of questions piled up afterwards regarding Dan Mullen, who took plenty of heat. The Gators had seven cracks inside Kentucky's 10-yard line in the final moments trailing 20-13, but could not score. The final pass from Emory Jones on fourth-and-goal to Trent Whittemore fell incomplete and led to Kentucky's capacity crowd rushing the field. It was the Gators' first loss in Lexington since 1986.

247sports.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen wasn't sure who Wan'Dale Robinson was when asked about Kentucky WR

If Kentucky needed some extra motivation for Saturday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen may have just given new bulletin-board material to the Wildcats. Mullen met with the media on Monday and was asked what he thought about Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. It’s been a tremendous year for Robinson thus far, and the Gators will need to try to find a way to stop him, so it’s a relevant topic for game week.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Dan Mullen Got Crushed For What He Said After Loss

Let’s just say Saturday was not a good day all around for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. First, his Gators lost 20-13 to Kentucky, the program’s first loss in Lexington since 1986. Then, Mullen drew criticism for smiling as he made his way across the field for his postgame handshake with Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Dan Mullen’s interview with sideline reporter going viral for all the wrong reasons

As the Florida Gators headed into halftime against Vanderbilt, Dan Mullen didn’t seem to want to do an interview with Taylor Davis. The Florida Gators held a sizable lead over the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores at halftime, but that wasn’t good enough for Dan Mullen. Despite the fact that UF was up 21-0 at home, Mullen sure seemed curt and abrupt in his halftime interview.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dan Mullen praises job Mark Stoops has done with Kentucky program

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops told the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum back in the spring he was more confident than ever in the direction of the UK program. "I feel more confident right now than I ever have in the program," Stoops said. "That doesn't mean it's going to automatically translate to more wins. We have to go play the games. We have a lot of work to do between now and then but I feel very, very good about where our program is. The players that we have in our program, the development, the culture that we have. I love our players, I love our team and our organization. I feel like there are so many things in place that it gives me a lot of confidence.
KENTUCKY STATE
okcheartandsoul.com

Florida vs. Kentucky score, takeaways: Wildcats upset No. 10 Gators for first home win in series since 1986

No. 10 Florida’s‘s hopes of makig the College Football Playoff — or perhaps even the SEC Championship Game — were dashed in the Bluegrass State on Saturday night in a 20-13 loss to Kentucky. The upset results in the Wildcats getting their first over the Gators at home since 1986, snapping a 16-game series losing streak in Lexington.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Mullen discusses Florida facing Tennessee's own two-QB system

It could be a battle between two-quarterback systems on Saturday when takes on No. 11 Florida. Like Florida with starter Emory Jones and backup Anthony Richardson, the Volunteers typically has two quarterbacks see the field at some point on gameday. Hendon Hooker appears likely to start for Tennessee for the second consecutive week, and Joe Milton’s status is uncertain for the game. Florida head coach Dan Mullen talked about facing Tennessee’s quarterbacks earlier in the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

‘There’s just something different about us’: Dan Mullen’s Quote and Tennessee Players’ Responses Show Vols Are Trending Upward, Even After Loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Tennessee’s loss to Florida this weekend, Gators coach Dan Mullen complimented the Vols with quite a telling quote. “I mean, that was a different-looking team than I saw last year, to be honest with you,” Mullen said during his postgame press conference. “How they played, the intensity, the toughness, the physicalness they played with, you know, I give them some credit. I think they’re a much-improved football team.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Independent Florida Alligator

Early errors: Florida’s first-half woes continue in Kentucky upset

Florida quarterback Emory Jones stood just shy of the Kentucky logo at Kroger Field, waiting for a play call that never came. As the redshirt junior looked to the Florida sideline, the Gators’ trainers and staff began jogging to the far side of the field. The orange and blue offensive line slowly stood, Jones stood frozen for a moment, and the UF offense began to filter back toward its locker room for halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Kentucky score, takeaways: Gators, Dan Mullen collapse under pressure, face familiar questions

After two weeks of commendable performances and with the top 10 wide open in front of it, the No. 10 Florida Gators saw their season’s goals disappear in front of their eyes in a 20-13 road loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. As if that was not bad enough, Florida’s head coach appeared unwilling — and the Gators themselves looked unprepared — to do what was necessary to stop the inevitable.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Early look at Dan Mullen, Florida Gators

Want a big game? Kentucky will have a big game on Saturday evening when Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators roll into Lexington this weekend. The Wildcats are off to a 4-0 start in year nine for Mark Stoops with a pair of SEC wins. However, the defending SEC East champs and No. 10 ranked Gators will provide a different kind of challenge at Kroger Field as Kentucky is an underdog for the first time this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Dan Mullen’s Halftime Interview Is Going Viral

Few coaches would find something to complain about regarding a 21-0 halftime lead. Well, except for Dan Mullen. The Florida Gators led Vanderbilt 21-0 at the half on Saturday afternoon. Knowing the opponent, Mullen was well aware it wasn’t good enough. During his halftime interview, Mullen expressed his disappointment in...
COLLEGE SPORTS

