Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen pressed about UF's ugly upset loss at Kentucky
Florida suffered its second SEC loss of the 2021 season Saturday night at Kentucky. Plenty of questions piled up afterwards regarding Dan Mullen, who took plenty of heat. The Gators had seven cracks inside Kentucky's 10-yard line in the final moments trailing 20-13, but could not score. The final pass from Emory Jones on fourth-and-goal to Trent Whittemore fell incomplete and led to Kentucky's capacity crowd rushing the field. It was the Gators' first loss in Lexington since 1986.247sports.com
Comments / 0