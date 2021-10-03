CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

By Fletcher Page and Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Athens Banner-Herald
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. — Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed Saturday in a double shooting that occurred in the Athens (Georgia) Five Points area, Athens-Clarke County coroner Sonny Wilson confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald .

Townley, 31, and a 30-year-old female had been shot and were transported to a local hospital. Townley died of injuries at the hospital and the woman's injuries are "serious," according to Athens-Clarke County police department spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Townley spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, most notably winning a Camping World Truck Series race in Las Vegas in 2015.

Athens-Clarke County police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Morton Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to Barnett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs3cO_0cFwmqsu00
John Wes Townley, shown here on Aug. 27, 2016 after winning the pole for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports

The suspect, a 32-year-old Dunwoody man, was known to the victim and currently there are no charges against him, Barnett said. Police have had contact with the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, and according to preliminary information, appears related to domestic violence, according to Barnett.

Townley's father, Tony Townley, is the co-founder of the Athens-based chicken chain Zaxby's.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

Comments / 10

Timothy McCaskey
5d ago

He will be sorely missed because it's next to impossible to find someone who can drive in circles.

Reply(1)
3
Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy