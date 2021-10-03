CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

By John Fry
pbmonthly.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one telephone in Pacific Beach, installed earlier in the year at the home of F. W. Barnes, was moved to the Barnes’ Store at Grand and Lamont, “and several short line telephones have been connected with it from private houses,” noted the San Diego Union. The Barnes family eventually moved to Julian where they opened the Manzanita Ranch store in Wynola. In Pacific Beach they raised lemons. In Julian they raised apples, which is probably why Julian is now synonymous with apple pies.

