This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
The one telephone in Pacific Beach, installed earlier in the year at the home of F. W. Barnes, was moved to the Barnes’ Store at Grand and Lamont, “and several short line telephones have been connected with it from private houses,” noted the San Diego Union. The Barnes family eventually moved to Julian where they opened the Manzanita Ranch store in Wynola. In Pacific Beach they raised lemons. In Julian they raised apples, which is probably why Julian is now synonymous with apple pies.www.pbmonthly.net
