Watching the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon was painful enough. Hearing today's news about the New York Giants' defense was, somehow, even worse. ESPN's Jordan Raanan, a friend of The Drive with Charlie and Dan, broke the devastating news earlier today that middle linebacker Blake Martinez had suffered a torn ACL, ending his 2021 season. As Raanan pointed out, Martinez had been an absolute stalwart on defense, racking up over 140 tackles in each of the last four seasons before this one. Martinez had 23 total tackles this season through two games and change, after having been named a defensive captain in his second year in New York.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO