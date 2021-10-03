CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO ‘SNL’ Skits From Last Night: Watch Cold Open, Weekend Update Remembers Norm Macdonald

By Cortney Drakeford
 6 days ago
The “Saturday Night Live” Season 47 premiere wasted no time poking fun at the current issues plaguing President Joe Biden. The episode was hosted by actor Owen Wilson and featured musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Aside from the politics, the sketch comedy show also joked about “The View” and took a...

AOL Corp

'SNL' just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: 'That was the worst'

New Biden, who dis? That's what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffat, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
NME

‘SNL’ pays tribute to late comedian Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live has paid tribute to late star Norm Macdonald following his death last month. The comedian passed away after a private battle with cancer on September 14, with tributes flooding in from the world of entertainment. During SNL‘s season 47 return over the weekend (October 2), the ‘Weekend...
UPI News

'SNL' honors late cast member Norm Macdonald

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live paid tribute to its late cast member Norm Macdonald during its Season 47 premiere. Macdonald, who appeared on the show 1993-99, died of cancer last month. He was 61. "It is a bittersweet night for us tonight," Colin Jost said at the top...
SNL's Norm Macdonald tribute was a reminder of the vitality the show once had

James Austin Johnson making his debut as President Biden in the Season 47 premiere cold open was a step in the right direction after having celebrities like Alec Baldwin play President Trump and Jim Carrey play Joe Biden, says David Sims. The cold open also showcased Saturday Night Live's largest-ever cast. "That grouping of talent is a fine example of just how deep the SNL bench is now, and how depressing it is to see it wasted," says Sims. "(Aidy) Bryant, (Cecily) Strong, (Ego) Nwodim, and (Melissa) Villaseñor are seasoned actors with years of experience being funny on the show, but they tend to get crammed into stilted sketches like this one, in which each performer tosses off a zingy one-liner about the person they’re portraying but otherwise stands motionless. Johnson’s Biden didn’t leave much of a mark, but that’s in part because of the material he was given, including rote political jabs about Democrats in disarray. As much as I appreciate the introduction of new talent, most of last night’s show was extremely familiar stuff. The host, Owen Wilson, gamely performed bit parts, did a loose Jeff Bezos impression, and satirized his work on the Pixar movie Cars. Held-over pandemic humor came in the form of a goofy school-board meeting and a talk show plagued with false-positive test results. On 'Weekend Update,' Colin Jost and Michael Che—now the longest-tenured pair of hosts in SNL’s history—turned in the same dispirited work they’ve been doing for years. Pete Davidson dropped by for a segment on the Met Gala that seemed to reflect his bafflement that he was somehow still on the show." Sims adds: "Perhaps the most unintentionally piercing moment came as Jost and Che memorialized Norm Macdonald, the former 'Weekend Update' anchor and SNL cast member who died last month. As part of the tribute, the show played a few of Macdonald’s best one-liners from behind the 'Update' desk, and I was again reminded of what a fearless performer he was, unafraid to tell jokes that might bother his bosses or leave audiences bewildered. That’s a vitality SNL hasn’t had in many years, and unless it actually embraces the punchier online energy it’s clearly trying to emulate, it likely won’t get back there."
Boston Globe

In season opener, ‘SNL’ lampoons Democrats, COVID, and offers heartfelt tribute to Norm MacDonald

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 47th season with host Owen Wilson Saturday night, and the show did not disappoint. Wilson, an actor best known for comedic roles in movies like “Wedding Crashers,” allowed his humor and quirkiness to shine throughout each sketch. The 52-year-old even had support in the audience from his brothers, actors Luke and Andrew Wilson.
New Jersey 101.5

In new podcast, Artie Lange remembers favorite Norm Macdonald jokes

It's been over 2 years of seclusion for Artie Lange as he fights his demons of addiction. Lately, he's been slowly resurfacing much to the delight of his fans. When Norm Macdonald died, Artie put out a tweet about his good friend who he starred with, in the 1998 movie "Dirty Work," which was directed by Bob Saget. Lange would later be cast with Norm in Macdonald's sitcom "Norm," which ran from 1999-2001 on ABC.
MovieWeb

The Illusive Brilliance of Norm MacDonald Remembered

Norm MacDonald: SNL alumni, Canadian cut-up, fearless stand-up, debatably the greatest "Weekend Update" anchor, and general unique comedic genius. Norm MacDonald presented as a self-sabotaging recluse with a childlike innocence, out to joke and entertain himself, openly disinterested in whatever phoniness came with having a successful entertainment career. Closely following...
Daily Beast

SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald

When he appeared on “Weekend Update” during Saturday Night’s Live’s 47th season premiere this week, Pete Davidson paid tribute to the late Norm Macdonald with his t-shirt. Fortunately, that wasn’t the only way the show honored the show’s all-time best “fake news” anchor, who succumbed to cancer last month. “Guys,...
TMZ.com

'SNL' Hilarious Cold Open with Biden, Tribute to Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" just rolled out the premiere of season 47, and the open did not disappoint ... it was HILARIOUS!. The show, which skewered Donald Trump, took aim at President Biden and Co., with the theme ... and you think you had a bad summer. James Austin Johnson absolutely...
