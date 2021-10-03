2 critically injured after fire heavily damages Valley Center home early Sunday

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire sent two people to the hospital Sunday. It happened in the 100 block of N. Meridian in Valley Center around 6 a.m.

(Courtesy: Valley Center Dept. of Public Safety)

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

One man and woman were critically injured in the fire and transported to the hospital.

Both victims had been removed from the home with assistance from a Valley Center Police Department officer and a bystander before the fire department’s arrival.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. The home was a total loss.