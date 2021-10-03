Jana Kramer: Co-parenting is very hard

In her first single since announcing her split from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is tackling her own demons & reclaiming her confidence and power. Jana Kramer is giving fans a look into her personal journey the last several months through her new single, “Voices.” The emotional track highlights the negative self-talk so many lambast themselves with, and was written by one of Jana’s close friends after hearing the singer degrade herself. “This song was truly the start of my healing process because it’s all about not listening to those negative voices in your head,” Jana told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’ve always had these negative voices and so it’s been nice to stand up for myself and be like, ‘No.’ I am deserving, I am worthy, I am enough, I do deserve this great love. I want to share that with other people and for it to be an anthem for them, as well.”

