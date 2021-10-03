CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jana Kramer: Co-parenting is very hard

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJana Kramer has discussed the challenge of co-parenting with Mike Caussin, admitting it's been "very hard". Jana Kramer admits co-parenting with Mike Caussin is "very hard". The 37-year-old singer split from Mike, 34, earlier this year, and she's conceded that co-parenting with the former NFL star has been a big challenge.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Jana Kramer Shares Details From Being "Mentally, Physically and Emotionally Abused" in Past Relationships

Jana Kramer is sharing life lessons from her painful past moments in the hopes that fans continue to remind themselves of their worth. On Monday, Sept. 27, the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted a powerful message to Instagram about having "believed the negative voices in my head" during low moments. Jana has previously opened up about being a survivor of abuse, although she did not mention anyone specifically by name in her new post. "The voices in my head….I've been mentally physically and emotionally abused in past relationships," she wrote. "I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Facetime
feelingthevibe.com

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer Dating: See Their Relationship Timeline

Jay Cutler is seeing someone new. Not even a year after he was rumored to be dating Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy, Jay’s now attached to actress and country music singer Jana Kramer. The duo have been spotted together a couple times, and things seem to be heating up as sources told US Weekly they “acted like a couple” during their night out at the VIP opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Not to mention, there are some surprising connections to Music City, and yes, even Kristin Cavallari. Keep reading below for more about Jay and Jana’s relationship timeline, as well as all those shared connections.
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Jana Kramer: When Mike Caussin and I Will Introduce New Partners to Our Kids

On the same page. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are both determined not to introduce their two children to any “random people” that they’re dating post-split. “I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we’re in a serious relationship,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 29, while promoting her “Voices” single. “I think it’s important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We’ve been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious.”
RELATIONSHIPS
femalefirst.co.uk

Jana Kramer's romance with Jay Cutler ends

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler have called time on their brief romance following a string of dates. Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are no longer dating. The 'Voices' singer - whose divorce from Mike Caussin was finalised in July - was spotted on a string of dates with the former NFL player last month, but things have now "died down" between them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jana Kramer Tackles ‘Negative Self Talk’ In ‘Voices’ & Reveals She Feels ‘Lighter & Happier’ Since Divorce

In her first single since announcing her split from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is tackling her own demons & reclaiming her confidence and power. Jana Kramer is giving fans a look into her personal journey the last several months through her new single, “Voices.” The emotional track highlights the negative self-talk so many lambast themselves with, and was written by one of Jana’s close friends after hearing the singer degrade herself. “This song was truly the start of my healing process because it’s all about not listening to those negative voices in your head,” Jana told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’ve always had these negative voices and so it’s been nice to stand up for myself and be like, ‘No.’ I am deserving, I am worthy, I am enough, I do deserve this great love. I want to share that with other people and for it to be an anthem for them, as well.”
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Jeannie Mai started IVF on day of her wedding

Jeannie Mai has revealed that as she was preparing to walk down the aisle, she and Jeezy started the IVF process. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy started IVF the day of their wedding. The 42-year-old TV star and her spouse - who tied the knot on March 27 this year - are currently expecting their first child and managed to conceive naturally in the end, after suffering a devastating miscarriage, and Jeannie has revealed the moment they found out their happy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy