Nikola's $2 Billion Lawsuit Against Tesla Has Failed
Nikola is a shell of what it once was. Following the publication of a damning report from short-selling firm Hindenburg Research not long after the EV start-up went public in 2020, the company's founder and CEO, Trevor Milton, resigned. He's since been indicted for fraud. One of the many allegations he's accused of is being behind a video showing Nikola's semi-truck driving down a road. In reality, it was rolling down a hill. Aside from the semi, there was the Nikola Badger pickup truck, a potential serious rival to the Tesla Cybertruck. The Badger is no more and all pre-order deposits were refunded.carbuzz.com
