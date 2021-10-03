CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 850 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ryaxw_0cFwlDw800

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 8.8% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 859 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 680,293 since the start of pandemic.

Health officials also recorded 151 new probable cases with a total number of 144,063 antigen test results being positive.

Two new deaths was recorded Sunday. DHSS has recorded a total of 11,524 deaths in the state since the start of the virus.

The state dashboard says new cases are down by 20.2% over the past seven days. The positivity rate dropped by 0.4% in that same time, while tests are down 15.6%.

In the state's healthcare system, 1,466 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 384 are in the ICU and 255 are on ventilators.

Sunday numbers show that 53.9% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 65.4% and 41% for those ages 12 to 17.

