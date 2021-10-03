Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN LEWIS, ADAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Union, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include West Union, Peebles, Vanceburg, Seaman, Rome, Blue Creek, Rarden, Concord, Sandy Springs, Buena Vista in Scioto County, Dunkinsville, Carrs, State Route 348 at State Route 125, Wamsley, Locust Grove, Turkey Creek Lake, Ribolt, Charters, Glen Springs and Cedar Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH