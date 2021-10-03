King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Sandra K. Bueker, 63, Fort Madison

Sandra Kay (Besser) Bueker, 63, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her husband and her family. She was born on September 4, 1958 in Fort Madison, IA to Grant & Marilyn (Peel) Besser, Jr. She was an elementary teachers aid for many years in Kissimmee, FL. She married William Bruce Bueker on July 4, 2020 in Fort Madison, IA. She loved to watch the DIY Network and Nascar and enjoyed going on drives and antiquing. She was an artist and loved to visit with friends and family.