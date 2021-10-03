CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Instant Pot Black Beans

Love and Lemons
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese no-soak Instant Pot black beans are so flavorful and easy to make! Serve them as a side dish, or add them to your favorite black bean recipes. These Instant Pot black beans did something that I didn’t think was possible – they changed my mind about the Instant Pot. After I made them…and then rice…and then soup (recipes coming soon!), I went from being an Instant Pot skeptic to a total convert. It is so handy to be able to start cooking your beans/rice/whatever you’re making and then walk away, not having to worry about adjusting the heat on the stove or having a pot boil over. Plus, it does speed things along, at least in the case of these Instant Pot black beans. They cook up in about 45 minutes, as opposed to almost 90 on the stove. I’ll take it!

