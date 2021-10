Immigrant New Yorkers on Friday increased the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to deliver on citizenship in the federal budget reconciliation package. In front of Senator Schumer’s Manhattan office, immigrant advocates and community members urged the Majority Leader to ignore the faulty assessment offered by the parliamentarian and fulfill the promise that Democrats made to immigrant communities, according to the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), an umbrella policy and advocacy organization for more than 200 groups in New York State.

