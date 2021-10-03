CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Out Rest of Vikings Game with Concussion

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Ronnie Harrison will be out for the rest of the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Harrison has been out since the first quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion, has now been ruled out with a concussion.

It would appear the Browns might have been trying to see if Harrison was going to bounce back from initial symptoms. That evidently did not happen and they have gone ahead and kept him out for the rest of the contest.

In his place, Grant Delpit has been playing for Harrison since he left in the first quarter. Delpit, who has often operated at the third safety, has been replaced by M.J. Stewart.

Harrison has been utilized as the strong safety and moved around the defensive formation. Against the Chicago Bears last week, he was lined up as an edge rusher in a few situations and blitzed several times, able to net one of the Browns nine sacks.

The good news for the Browns is that Delpit and the Browns defense has played extremely well after surrendering a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Harrison has also been operating as the Browns green dot player, making the defensive calls on the field, since the injury to linebacker Anthony Walker. That duty may fall to John Johnson III at this point.

The Browns definitely want Harrison back as soon as possible because the Browns are significantly better with him on the field, but at least against the Vikings so far, they've been able play well without hin.

