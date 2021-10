HOLLYWOOD—So the truth about Ashland Locke continues to come out on “The Young and the Restless.” We learned that his real name is Bobby DeFranco, he took the identity of a friend of his who was killed in a car accident and assumed his life. It was a win-win for Ashland, who landed a big time internship and was able to purchase two expensive news stations at a very early age. Victoria was stunned yet again with the secret that Ashland kept from her, while Nick seemed proud of himself for the exposure.

