Merced, CA

Merced police locate stolen gun, arrest suspected gang member who ran from officers

Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected gang member was arrested after running from officers who found a stolen gun in Merced on Friday, according to authorities. At about 7:19 p.m., Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Victor Salas Jr., in the area of G Street and East Santa Fe Drive, according to a Merced Police Department social media post. The post did not indicate a reason for the stop.

Merced County, CA
Merced, CA
