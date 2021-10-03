Merced police locate stolen gun, arrest suspected gang member who ran from officers
A suspected gang member was arrested after running from officers who found a stolen gun in Merced on Friday, according to authorities. At about 7:19 p.m., Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Victor Salas Jr., in the area of G Street and East Santa Fe Drive, according to a Merced Police Department social media post. The post did not indicate a reason for the stop.www.mercedsunstar.com
Comments / 0