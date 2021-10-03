CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins ends COVID-19 vaccine holdout

By Evan Webeck
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors repeatedly said Andrew Wiggins’ vaccine status wouldn’t be an issue this season, and they were right. The vaccine-resistant small forward got his shot, coach Steve Kerr said after practice Sunday, making Golden State’s full roster inoculated against COVID-19. Kerr declined to provide any more details, such as when Wiggins received his shot or which vaccine he received, but said he expects Wiggins to play Monday in the Warriors’ preseason opener at Portland.

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Democrat

Warriors are ‘chasing wins’ this year, Steve Kerr says in nod to his critics

Steve Kerr raised many eyebrows last year by saying the Warriors wouldn’t increase Stephen Curry’s playing time just to “chase wins” during a trying season. After the Warriors beat Portland 121-107 to open their preseason Monday, the Warriors coach did the eyebrow raising by playfully admitting “we’re chasing wins this year.”
NBA
Daily Democrat

Warriors’ competition to fill in for Klay Thompson appears to be decided

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole has impressed the Warriors enough through the first week-plus of the preseason that he appears to have put an early wrap on the starting shooting guard competition. “He’s playing so well it’s tough to envision not keeping him there,” coach Steve Kerr said before Golden...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Democrat

Andre Iguodala explains why he didn’t get a prime spot in Warriors’ locker room

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite his veteran status and reverence among the Warriors, Andre Iguodala didn’t secure himself a corner locker in Golden State’s clubhouse. That was intentional. Iguodala, 37, is situated between Jonathan Kuminga, whose 19th birthday was Wednesday, and another pair of young players who share a locker on...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
Daily Democrat

Steph Curry is rooting for SF Giants, at least until the World Series

SAN FRANCISCO — Even Stephen Curry has been swept up by magic of October baseball. The Warriors star was sporting a baseball glove on his hand Friday morning when he arrived for post-shootaround media availability at Chase Center, where the Warriors host their third preseason game Friday night at the same time as the Giants begin their historic playoff series against the Dodgers, a quick kayak paddle away at Oracle Park.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jordan Bell
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Daily Democrat

Warriors rebound from sloppy start vs. Lakers to stay undefeated in preseason

SAN FRANCISCO — It hasn’t felt more like the preseason than on Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors and Lakers turned the ball over a combined 19 times and shot less than 30% from the field in the first quarter. It could only go up from there for the Warriors, who built a lead as large as 22 points on their way to a 121-114 win to stay undefeated through three preseason contests.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Clippers#The Nets And Knicks
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chauncey Billups' Big Message To Damian Lillard: "I Came Here To Coach You... I Got A Job To Do, And I Want To Do It With You."

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, and he has had yet another stellar season as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff run was disappointing this season, and there's no question that most people would have expected them to beat the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets. That was through no fault of Damian Lillard's though, as he averaged 34.3 PPG during that series.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy