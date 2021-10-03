Springs police seeking public’s help finding at-risk woman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are calling on the public for help finding a missing woman, last seen Sunday morning. Rachael Luff walked away from her southeast Springs home sometime before 8 a.m. Sunday. Officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find her. Luff has several medical conditions that require medication and is considered developmentally delayed. Relatives and police are concerned for her well-being.www.kktv.com
