CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald on “Weekend Update”

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zRNh_0cFwhmUb00

Returning for its first new episode since last spring, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to late castmember Norm Macdonald during the “Weekend Update” segment in the show’s season premiere last night .

Pete Davidson wore a t-shirt emblazoned with Macdonald’s face when he stopped by to discuss his experience at the 2021 Met Gala.

And at the end of the “Update” segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che briefly honored Macdonald before throwing to a highlight reel of the former “Update” anchor’s best jokes.

“It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” Jost said, with Che calling Macdonald, who died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer, “our friend.”

Jost continued, “Norm was the reason that I ever wanted to do ‘Weekend Update.’ So tonight we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of ‘Update’ over to Norm.”

Opening with “this is the fake news,” Macdonald offered jokes about about former President Bill Clinton’s views on same-sex marriages (“not too crazy about opposite-sex marriages”), the O.J. Simpson trial and other topics before concluding with “that’s the way it is folks…goodnight and good luck.”

Macdonald was on SNL from 1993-1998, anchoring “Weekend Update” for three seasons, before returning to host in October 1999.

His death sparked an outpouring of support from SNL stars , among others .

A statement from SNL in response to Macdonald’s death read: “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald , one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.”

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

SNL's Lauren Holt Breaks Silence on Departing Show

On Monday, the cast of Saturday Night Live saw a significant shake-up ahead of the debut of Season 47 in just a few weeks when it was announced that not only was long-time cast member Beck Bennett departing the series after eight seasons, but Lauren Holt was also departing. Holt had signed onto Saturday Night Live prior to Season 46 and is departing after just one season. Now, Holt is breaking her silence on leaving SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Bill Clinton
The Independent

'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member

“Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.The show's 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.The crowded stage will include 16 cast members and five featured performers.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'SNL' just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: 'That was the worst'

New Biden, who dis? That's what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffat, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson’s Dog The Bounty Hunter Tries To Find Brian Laundrie At School Meeting on ‘SNL’

What happens when Dog The Bounty Hunter shows up at a school board meeting? Pete Davidson hilariously spoofed the reality star during the first episode of ‘SNL’ Season 47. Saturday Night Live is back with a bang! Owen Wilson, 52, hosted the season 47 premiere, while Kacey Musgraves, 33, served as musical guest. One of the night’s standout sketches hilariously made fun of ridiculous town meetings, and it featured a surprise appearance from Pete Davidson playing Dog The Bounty Hunter! The King Of Staten Island star made light of the reality star’s recent hunt for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case.
TV & VIDEOS
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
fangirlish.com

10 Looks from the 2021 Met Gala That Made Our Jaws Drop

Whether you loved or hated them, the 2021 Met Gala was serving looks left and right. Billie Eilish came in looking like a cotton candy dream. Lil Nas X continued proving to the world that he is a transformative artist who understands the assignment. And the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Simu Liu, Normani were there to rock the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” And since we can’t help ourselves, here are 10 looks from the 2021 Met Gala that made our jaws drop!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy