Boston Celtics: Should the Cs be worried about their vaccination status?
The Boston Celtics kicked off training camp this week, which has been filled with excitement due to new additions. The team’s offseason additions such as Dennis Schroder, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson have brought hope back to eastern Massachusetts that was severely lacking last season. However, the biggest takeaway from the week so far has been that the Cs are not fully vaccinated as a team.hardwoodhoudini.com
Comments / 0