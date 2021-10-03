King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Ethel M. Fraser, 79, Fort Madison

Ethel M. Fraser, 79, of Fort Madison passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1942 in Cumberland City, TN to John T. and Ruby E. Harris Land. Ethel was a bartender at several locations and lastly at Vinnie’s. She enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and fishing. Ethel was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Chicago Bulls and watching little league baseball. One of her favorite things to do was going to cookouts with family and friends and eating catfish.