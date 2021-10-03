CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Ronnie Harrison, concussion, OUT against Vikings

By Jared Mueller
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns held a lead into the second half of their Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns defense gave up a long drive on the Vikings opening drive but had shut them down for the next four possessions into the third quarter.

The offense has struggled with Baker Mayfield missing his receivers quite often. Despite that, the Browns led the game 11 – 7 into the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, safety Ronnie Harrison will not return to the game. Harrison was knocked out of the game early in the first half with a concussion. He was evaluated during the first half before being officially ruled out in the second half:

Grant Delpit took over the majority of the safety snaps for Harrison. The Browns secondary is without starting cornerback Greg Newsome II as well in this game.

The Vikings Dalvin Cook continues to struggle with his ankle injury which could lead to Minnesota opening up their passing attack against a weakened Browns secondary.

