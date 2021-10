JEFFERSON, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody after police say he threatened to shoot multiple people at a Jefferson-area pub. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were called to the Beef ‘O’ Brady's on the 1600 block of Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson after someone inside called 911 and reported that a customer at the bar threatened to get his gun and shoot him. A short time later, the manager of the restaurant also called 911, saying that the restaurant was in lockdown and that the man was walking back with a gun in his hand.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO