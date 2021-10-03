CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BWCA fully reopened after wildfires

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superior National Forest rescinded nearly all of the remaining wildfire-related closures on Friday, Oct. 1, including reducing the Greenwood fire closure area to just the perimeter of the nearly 27,000-acre fire. The Forest Service also lifted the last of the closures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near...

