CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins succeed in getting booed by their fans

By Brian Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are so bad that their fan base is booing them off the field at Hard Rock Stadium as the anemic offense refuses to play real football. The legend of Don Shula may live on but today, it’s his former team the Colts that is putting on the show at Hard Rock Stadium, and fans are not the least bit thrilled. Down 7-3 to start the 2nd half, the Dolphins defense allowed the Colts to drive the field and increase the lead by 7 but it was the ensuing series by the Dolphins offense that went absolutely nowhere that has the crowd up in arms.

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
247Sports

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa's future with team in question, per report

The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve Saturday with a rib injury, meaning he is out for a minimum of three games, starting with today’s contest at the Las Vegas Raiders. With many questioning the team’s commitment to him after last season, talk is only going to heat up, especially with a trade for Deshaun Watson being a possibility.
NFL
FanSided

How close are the Miami Dolphins to trading for Deshaun Watson?

The Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson have been linked together for months now. With the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2 how close is the Watson trade from being done?. In speaking with Alex Donno of 5 Reasons Sports Network, who has a source with connections to Nick Caserio, Texans GM, Donno mentions that the offer proposed to the Texans was three first-round picks, one second-round pick, and two third-round picks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: Madden week 3 simulation leans towards another loss

It’s officially week three and the Miami Dolphins are trying to erase the bad feelings of last week’s matchup with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. But, before we get to the real game, we have to run through our weekly simulation matchup. In last week’s matchup, Madden didn’t...
NFL
chatsports.com

Wide receivers lead the Miami Dolphins inactive list against Raiders

The Miami Dolphins need all the help they can get and this week, they will be without two of their needed receivers with the inactive list now released. Miami enters the game 1-1 on the season but the offense has been stagnant putting up only 17 points on the season. Now, facing a solid Raiders defense, the Dolphins find themselves without more than Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
chatsports.com

Malcolm Brown 24 yard scamper increases Miami Dolphins lead

The Miami Dolphins defense has stepped up today and now the Dolphins offense is making a case for themselves as well as Miami opens up two TD lead. The Dolphins are on top of the Raiders by 14 thanks to a 24-yard scamper by running back Malcolm Brown. Brown took the handoff from Jacoby Brissett and cut through the left tackle/guard gap and ran it in untouched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Boos#Booing#The Boo#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
dolphinstalk.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

It’s week 3 of the 2021 NFL Season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Mike Oliva preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on this Sunday during this contest.
NFL
chatsports.com

Elandon Roberts Pick Six extends Miami Dolphins streak of takeovers

The Miami Dolphins are on the board with an 82 yard pick-six interception that gives Miami the lead and extends the team’s streak of takeaways. Elandon Roberts took the errant Derek Carr pass 82 yards for the first score of the game as the Dolphins were trying to stave off a drive by the Raiders that had them heading towards the red zone. Miami’s defense stopped the Raiders on the opening drive of the game with a sack by Christian Wilkins.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to take a look at the Miami Dolphins v the Indianapolis Colts at Hardrock Stadium Sunday. Louis opens the show talking about who the Dolphins defense should be concerned about on the Colts. We then talk about the offense and with some imagination and isolation Miami should find success. We’re home let’s get those hometown fans going. We close the show with our predictions.
NFL
chatsports.com

Should the Miami Dolphins operate with two general managers?

Say what you want about First Take, and there’s a lot you can say about it such as that it’s the mu0336ou0336su0336tu0336 u0336du0336iu0336su0336iu0336nu0336gu0336eu0336nu0336uu0336ou0336uu0336su0336 u0336su0336hu0336ou0336wu0336 u0336ou0336fu0336 u0336au0336lu0336lu0336 u0336tu0336iu0336mu0336eu0336 u0336eu0336vu0336eu0336nu0336 u0336fu0336au0336ku0336eu0336ru0336 u0336tu0336hu0336au0336nu0336 u0336eu0336vu0336eu0336ru0336yu0336tu0336hu0336iu0336nu0336gu0336 u0336ou0336nu0336 u0336Bu0336ru0336au0336vu0336ou0336 a wonderful sports show that is always honest and never contrived. So, I was reflecting on what if the Dolphins had their own First Take style show where two people just yelled at each other about what was going on with the state of the team and I came to a few conclusions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders: 3 things to watch in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and here are three things to keep an eye on in the matchup inside Allegiant Stadium. On paper, the upcoming contest for the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Miami Dolphins should be an easy victory for the Silver and Black, but the NFL is a league full of surprises, and there is no definite answer until the game is played. Las Vegas goes into this game with a 2-0 record, beating playoff teams from last season, while Miami is fresh off a 35-0 drubbing at the hands of Buffalo.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Las Vegas on September 26, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Miami Dolphins (1-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. at. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 26 - 4:05pm EDT.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 3 vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins were picked to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders by pretty much everyone. A large part of that was because the Dolphins were coming off a 35-0 beatdown against the Buffalo Bills. Miami showed no fight in that game, and they also had a key injury to...
NFL
FanSided

3 Miami Dolphins players that the Colts need to account for

The Miami Dolphins nearly came out with an upset win in their first game without Tua. He is out for at least 3 games after being placed on IR last week. Jacoby Brissett’s first start wasn’t the best but it was definitely not the worst either. Brissett was pretty inconsistent...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 4 versus Colts

The Miami Dolphins are in a hole. There’s no denying that. But they’re also facing a prime opportunity to climb back out of that hole and effectively restart their season after the first four weeks — pushing their record to 2-2 with a win today over Indianapolis would have Miami ready to regroup after a shaky start to the season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins lose WR Will Fuller to hand injury

MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a hand injury in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Fuller was the intended receiver on a third-and-6 incomplete pass from Jacoby Brissett midway through the second quarter. He walked off the field and left with medical trainers for the locker room shortly after.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins fans boo Jacoby Brissett, offense vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn't done much damage against his old team Sunday. Once the boos started at Hard Rock Stadium early in the third quarter, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback was 10-of-17 for 61 yards. Miami had generated just three plays of at least 10 yards and a field goal in the first 3 1/2 quarters.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy