Miami Dolphins succeed in getting booed by their fans

The Miami Dolphins are so bad that their fan base is booing them off the field at Hard Rock Stadium as the anemic offense refuses to play real football. The legend of Don Shula may live on but today, it’s his former team the Colts that is putting on the show at Hard Rock Stadium, and fans are not the least bit thrilled. Down 7-3 to start the 2nd half, the Dolphins defense allowed the Colts to drive the field and increase the lead by 7 but it was the ensuing series by the Dolphins offense that went absolutely nowhere that has the crowd up in arms.