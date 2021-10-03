Lubbock mother jailed, charged in 1-year-old son's death
A 35-year-old woman remained jailed Sunday in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son earlier this year in Lubbock. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Office, arrested 35-year-old Quanisha Williams on a first-degree felony aggravated assault charge for her alleged role in an investigation from February that involved the death of her son, according to a statement from police.www.lubbockonline.com
