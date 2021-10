What was one of the more exciting offseasons with high expectations for the UNC Football program has quickly turned into one of the most disappointing seasons in Chapel Hill. But Saturday’s 35-25 loss to a bad Florida State team has made everyone realize that this team is trending the complete opposite way and was no where near the preseason No. 10 ranking that they had. And the weaknesses of this team were exposed again.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO