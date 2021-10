Though Malik Monk was considered one of the best pick-ups of the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer, he was overshadowed by veteran shooter Wayne Ellington, who many believe will take the starting shooting guard spot. After all, Ellington does not only have a wealth of NBA experience, but he’s a dead-eye shooter, too, making him the perfect piece to put beside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. However, after Monk’s stellar preseason debut, we may have to rethink why the 23-year-old could even fare better than Ellington. While it isn’t exactly wise to put too much stock on a single preseason game, Monk’s performance gave us a good preview of what he can do. Here are three reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers must start Malik Monk.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO