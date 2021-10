Photo credit Metro

A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison in relation to a drunk driving crash in 2017.

According to the Ellis County Police Department, Hannah Dillard, of Dallas, pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after injuring multiple people during a drunk driving incident.

Find out more from out media partners NBCDFW here.

