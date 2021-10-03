CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Rangers trim roster to 27; lose Mason Geertsen to Devils and place Greg McKegg on waivers

By Forever Blueshirts
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Rangers have trimmed their training camp roster down to 27, inching closer to the 23 man roster to start the season. NEW YORK, October 3, 2021 – The New York Rangers announced today that the team has cut its training camp roster down to 27 players as Will Cuylle has been assigned to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tyler Wall, and Adam Huska have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Rangers Assign Greg Mckegg to Hartford

FORWARDS (15) The New York Rangers announced today that the team has cut its training camp roster down to 27 players as Will Cuylle has been assigned to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tyler Wall, and Adam Huska have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers call up McKegg; Vitali Kravtsov to play in final preseason game

The New York Rangers called up Greg McKegg prior to tonight’s contest against the New York Islanders in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Head coach, Gerard Gallant also announced before the game that Vitali Kravtsov will indeed participate. He will return back to his third line spot on the right side of Filip Chytil, opposite Barclay Goodrow. “He’s ready to go and he’s skated the last two days and looks real good,” he said.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

12 Players Placed On Waivers

A.J. Greer (NJD) Once again there are some interesting names on the list, including a quartet of experienced netminders. As teams deal with late-camp absences, those goaltenders could end up switching teams for a short period of time. There will be many, many more names placed on waivers in the coming days, however, as the regular season starts in less than a week.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mason Geertsen
Person
Ryan Strome
Blue Seat

Could the New York Rangers trade for Phil Kessel?

The New York Rangers have a gluttony of forwards, but have a hole in the top six at right wing. They are currently trying to fill the hole with Chris Kreider playing on his off-wing, but if that experiment doesn’t work out, it appears Vitali Kravtsov will be tasked with playing in the top six in his first full season in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: New York Rangers still the most likely destination for Jack Eichel

We can all agree that the soap opera that has become the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel would rival some of the great TV classics. Slap an old soap title and it seems to fit. The Young and the Restless, or how about As the World Turns? Try on General Hospital for size, or One Life to Live. These titles seem to apply in one way or another.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers 2021 preseason schedule

We are in the final days of September. All hockey fans know what that means. The New York Rangers will beginning their preseason very shortly and are less than three weeks away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers are set to play six preseason games before...
NHL
Yardbarker

Get to know New York Rangers prospect defenseman Hank Kempf

When the Rangers drafted their final player of the 2021 draft, I noticed it was used on another kid named Hank. The last Hank to be drafted in the 7th round had a pretty good career. It felt even more fitting with the other Lundqvist announcing his retirement weeks later.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Devils#The Devils#The New York Rangers#The Windsor Spitfires#The Ontario Hockey League#Ohl#The Hartford Wolf Pack#Ahl
WKTV

Devils assign seven to Comets, place one on waivers

UTICA, N.Y. - With just about a week left until the regular season begins in the NHL and AHL, the New Jersey Devils assigned seven players to the Utica Comets, Thursday, with another potentially on the way. The Devils have sent the following players to Utica:. Forwards: Graeme Clarke, Nolan...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings trim training camp roster by three

The Detroit Red Wings have made three cuts to their 2021 training camp roster, the club announced Wednesday morning. Defenseman Alex Cotton, the team’s fifth-round pick from the 2021 draft, was re-assigned to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. Forward T-Bone Codd and defenseman Mason Ward have been...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

New York Rangers forgotten players A-Z: The D’s

In our last piece of the forgotten New York Rangers series, we looked at a handful of players with last names that start with C. Now, it’s time to focus our attention on the D’s. This list certainly has some interesting players on it. First, we will be taking a...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

5 Takeaways from the New York Islanders Preseason Win Over Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders opened the preseason with a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston each scored in the win, and Ilya Sorokin and Jakub Skarek split time in net. The game was...
NHL
NHL

Detroit trims roster by eight

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Cross Hanas and Pasquale Zito, defenseman Oscar Plandowski and goaltenders Jan Bednar and Sebastian Cossa to their respective major junior clubs and released forwards Cameron Butler, Luke Toporowski and Cooper Walker from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 54...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers trim roster by one; Justin Richard sent to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have announced that Justin Richards is being assigned to the their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. This now brings the roster at camp down to 41 players. New York Rangers Training Camp Roster update. The Rangers current Training Camp roster is as follows:. Forwards (23):...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Ranking Likelihood Each PTO Makes Roster

The New Jersey Devils signed four players to professional tryout contracts, better known as PTOs. Jimmy Vesey comes to the Devils after a pretty poor season where he originally signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he was claimed off waivers late in the season by the Vancouver Canucks. He finished the season with 5 goals in 50 games and only added another 5 assists.
NHL
Asbury Park Press

Could Dryden Hunt push for a lineup spot with the New York Rangers?

When asked prior to Sunday's preseason opener how many spots in the lineup are realistically up for grabs, Gerard Gallant offered a candid response. "Not a lot," the New York Rangers coach admitted. The collection of entrenched veterans and highly drafted young players leaves limited opportunities for underdogs to crash...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
585
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy