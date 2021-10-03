New York Rangers trim roster to 27; lose Mason Geertsen to Devils and place Greg McKegg on waivers
The New York Rangers have trimmed their training camp roster down to 27, inching closer to the 23 man roster to start the season. NEW YORK, October 3, 2021 – The New York Rangers announced today that the team has cut its training camp roster down to 27 players as Will Cuylle has been assigned to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Lauri Pajuniemi, Tyler Wall, and Adam Huska have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).www.foreverblueshirts.com
