20 Instant Pot Pasta Recipes That Make Dinner a Breeze

By Andrea Jordan
LIVESTRONG.com
 6 days ago

You can count on Instant Pot recipes to come to the rescue when you're short on time. With just one handy gadget and a few minutes, you can make a delicious dinner that's packed with nutrients.

Below, you'll find a hearty dish for just about everyone, including those following a vegan, gluten-free, low-carb or high-protein diet .

The best part: Most of these ideas include ingredients you likely have in your fridge and pantry. Keep scrolling for the best Instant Pot pasta recipes that make dinner less of a headache.

1. Instant Pot Chicken Florentine With Pasta

"Mushrooms are one of the few food sources of vitamin D ," says Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN of Bucket List Tummy and author of A Guide to Intuitive Eating . She also notes that it provides selenium — an antioxidant that can help you maintain a healthy immune system.

2. Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken Pasta

This dish is rich and creamy but contains a high amount of fat. To lower the fat, try swapping for lower-fat dairy options like skim milk or fat-free half and half instead of heavy cream , Schlichter says.

3. Instant Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta

This recipe is a great way to sneak extra vegetables into a meal without drastically changing the flavor. "The sundried tomatoes help bring a natural sweetness to this dish while adding fiber and micronutrients like potassium and magnesium," Schlichter says.

4. Creamy Instant Pot Vegan Pasta

Even though this dinner doesn't have any meat or dairy, you won't miss it. "The dairy-free cream, made with cashews soaked in water and tomato paste, is higher in unsaturated fatty acids compared to a creamy cheese sauce," Schlichter says. Cashews offer additional protein, too.

5. Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs

Frozen meatballs come in handy with this quick weeknight meal. But be sure to remember that convenience foods often come with higher sodium content. To keep sodium levels balanced , use a homemade pasta sauce, low-sodium diced tomatoes and low-sodium broth, Schlichter suggests.

6. Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Using fortified oat milk in this recipe adds lots of micronutrients such as B vitamins, calcium, vitamin D and potassium, Schlichter says. Try pairing this dish with a lean protein like chicken breast, turkey, eggs or beans.

7. Instant Pot Lo Mein

"The addition of shrimp to this recipe provides fair amounts of phosphorus, vitamin B12, calcium and iron," Schlichter says. But she does warn that shrimp is higher in sodium, so if you're looking to reduce your salt intake, swap out for chicken breast .

8. Instant Pot Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

Tomatoes not only offer lycopene, an antioxidant that's linked to lower rates of diseases like cancer and heart disease, but it's also a source of vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. "The red onion also adds a natural spice, while contributing antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds," Schlichter says.

9. Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash and Short-Cut Bolognese

"Spaghetti squash has fiber, vitamin C, potassium and B vitamins," Schlichter says. "Plus, it boasts a plethora of antioxidants , which help prevent oxidative stress and damage to cells."

10. Instant Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

The addition of vegetables, salsa and avocado add a touch of freshness to this dish. "The variety of veggies also helps to increase fiber, nutrients and antioxidants, while the avocado offers healthy and filling unsaturated fats," Schlichter says.

11. Instant Pot Baked Feta Pasta

"Feta cheese is an excellent source of calcium," Rebecca Gawthorne, APD (accredited practicing dietitian) of the Dietitians Association of Australia, says. And if you want to add additional fiber, consider whole-grain pasta instead of the white kind.

12. Instant Pot Baked Ziti

One serving of this cheesy recipe clocks in at 30 grams of protein. And using lean ground beef is a smart choice to keep saturated fat low, Gawthorne says. If you don't eat beef, consider using ground chicken or turkey.

13. Instant Pot Ground Beef and Pasta

This recipe is simple to make when you're looking to get a meal on the table in minutes. To get more nutrients, Gawthorne suggests adding extra veggies like mushrooms, spinach, kale or bell peppers .

14. Vegan Instant Pot Pasta

The best part about this veggie-forward recipe is it's a great way to use up additional produce in your fridge. Mix and match your favorite vegetables and even throw in a can of white beans to add extra fiber and protein.

15. Instant Pot Chickpea Pasta

Three common ingredients make up this delicious meal. "The addition of frozen spinach adds extra micronutrients while keeping the cost low," Gawthorne says. Add frozen meatballs, chicken or turkey sausage for more protein.

16. Instant Pot Ranch Chicken Pasta

"I love how the milk and cheese make this recipe rich in calcium, which is beneficial for bone health ," Gawthorne says. She also notes that the addition of low-sodium bone broth keeps sodium content down.

17. Instant Pot Hamburger Helper

18. Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

"This is a great high-protein meal, but consider omitting the extra teaspoon of salt as the Worcestershire sauce and beef broth are already high in sodium," Gawthorne notes. She also suggests bulking up on vegetables to get more micronutrients into the dish.

19. Instant Pot Chicken Alfredo

"Chicken is a great source of protein, niacin, vitamin B5 and phosphorus," Gawthorne says. "Consider grating in zucchini to increase the fiber content without altering the flavor."

20. Instant Pot Chicken and Noodles

This homemade dish comes together with just a few pantry ingredients. Consider adding additional fiber by using whole-grain noodles and adding your favorite vegetables.

