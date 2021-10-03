10 movies that filmed at Canadian historic places

A Quiet Place, one of the best movies I have seen in theaters, had a sequel. Not only was the movie great, but it was worth the wait. The first film cost $17 million to make, grossing $350.3 million worldwide. The relevance to the first movie is because, at the time that it came out in 2018, this revenue was typical for a good movie. These revenues, and the cliffhanger ending of the first movie, then warranted a sequel. Its follow-up had a $61 million budget but it encountered an unexpected barrier in the way—COVID-19. When the second movie was expected to be released, it was Apr. 5, 2020. By that time, COVID-19 did its sweep through, closing businesses, and the movie was not released until May 28, 2021. Streaming services offered to rent the movie out for $20 to make up for the lack admission sales. As of Sept. 23, 2021, it is rentable for $6, which is more of a reason to watch!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO