10 movies that filmed at Canadian historic places

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmakers are increasingly choosing Canadian historic places as a filming destination for their films and TV shows. The scenery and historic structures in Canada can be used to reflect the vision of writers, directors. They are frequently less expensive than high priced and high-demand, Californian sets. In films like Catch...

WBOY

12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With October coming around the corner, many horror fans are starting their lists of movies to watch before Halloween. From sci-fi, psychological thriller, horror, and everything in between, a number of chilling films have been either set or filmed in West Virginia. Here are 12 movies that fans of the paranormal might consider adding to their list.
A Quiet Place II: Movie Review

A Quiet Place, one of the best movies I have seen in theaters, had a sequel. Not only was the movie great, but it was worth the wait. The first film cost $17 million to make, grossing $350.3 million worldwide. The relevance to the first movie is because, at the time that it came out in 2018, this revenue was typical for a good movie. These revenues, and the cliffhanger ending of the first movie, then warranted a sequel. Its follow-up had a $61 million budget but it encountered an unexpected barrier in the way—COVID-19. When the second movie was expected to be released, it was Apr. 5, 2020. By that time, COVID-19 did its sweep through, closing businesses, and the movie was not released until May 28, 2021. Streaming services offered to rent the movie out for $20 to make up for the lack admission sales. As of Sept. 23, 2021, it is rentable for $6, which is more of a reason to watch!
The Unseen Asian Historical and Cultural Influences in Blockbuster Movies

What do “Star Wars,” “Titanic,” “Blade Runner” and “The Lion King” all have in common? Aside from being major blockbusters and some of the highest-grossing and iconic films in all of cinematic history, they all take major set, design and even plot details from Asian influences. Surprised? They aren’t usually mentioned in prominent movie discussions or film analyses, with critics choosing instead to praise the “innovative,” “creative” and “exotic” concepts taken from and inspired by stories from Asian cultures.
Review: New York Film Festival welcomes viewers back the movies

A hush in the darkened Alice Tully Hall was followed by thunderous applause as it greeted the closing credits of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the thrilling opener at the 59th Annual New York Film Festival. The film’s stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand took well deserved bows with director Joel...
4 Movies filmed in Chicago

Chicago is the third-most populous city in the United States, as well as the most populous in Illinois, after larger cities like New York and Los Angeles. According to the 2020 census, Chicago has a population of 2,746,388 inhabitants and is the county seat of Cook County. Chicago features a varied mix of places and architecture, from parks to soaring structures. The museum campus, Millennium Park, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the Barack Obama Presidential Center are just a few examples. Chicago's entertainment sector includes hip-hop, gospel, jazz, and house music, as well as the film industry, which has produced a diverse range of films set in various areas throughout the city. A list of some of the best and most amazing films shot in Chicago, along with their filming locations, is provided below.
Movie Quiz: TV shows that became films

With the release this week of "The Many Saints of Newark," the big-screen prequel to the iconic HBO series "The Sopranos," -- not to mention the animated sequel "The Addams Family 2," a descendant of both the 1960s sitcom and Charles Addams' legendary cartoons -- the long history of TV shows that have morphed into motion pictures continues.
Hyannis Film Fest launches 'Movies on Main'

Hyannis Film Festival is bringing movies to Main Street in Hyannis for the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, with films made on Cape Cod or with stories of special interest to area moviegoers. Screenings are scheduled in the event space at 529 Main Street in Hyannis,...
Woodstock Film Festival 2021: Here are the movies that have Hudson Valley ties

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. – Every year since 2000, the Woodstock Film Festival has featured a lineup of movies and documentaries with scenes of Mid-Hudson Valley landscapes or films directed by area residents. This year is no different as the festival, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 29, plays host nearly a dozen...
4 Movies Filmed in Houston

Houston is a Texas metropolis and the location of NASA's seaside visitor center. This is one of the reasons why Houston has attracted so many space-related film sets. It's also worth noting that the Grand Opera is located in the downtown theatre district, which also includes upscale restaurants and 19th-century architecture. These factors combine to make Houston an excellent filming location, as seen by the following list of notable films set in the city.
4 can't-miss movies at the Woodstock Film Festival this year

Forty-eight feature films and 85 shorts are being screened at this year’s Woodstock Film Festival, which kicks off tonight, Sept. 29, at a mix of indoor and outdoor venues in Woodstock, Kingston, Saugerties and online. The options are robust and diverse — including several films by women directors, 11 films...
Historic Folsom Welcomes Wild West Film Festival This Weekend

FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Wild West Film Festival rolls into historic Folsom this weekend with a lineup of locals who have turned cowboy life into a business. Jerry Besptpich, 69, is a former world champion mounted shooter whose home on the range is in Elverta. “They call me a professional...
An Obscure Canadian Horror Film Is Gaining New Life On Streaming

October is the perfect time to settle in with a good horror movie. When the spooky season rolls around, many new and classic horror films shoot up the streaming charts as people attempt to scare themselves silly. And right now, a Canadian horror film is dominating streaming charts. According to...
Eternals will be first MCU movie to debut at a film festival

While there is much ongoing debate about what the MCU is doing to the film industry and whether original arthouse films can survive while Hollywood is dominated by existing IP, the two worlds are about to collide. A Marvel film is set to close a film festival, appearing in a...
Hallmark Movie Filmed In St. Pete Premieres This Weekend

There is a new Hallmark movie called South Beach Love that is premiering this Saturday, October 9th, that was filmed right here in St. Pete. The movie stars Taylor Cole and William Levy where they play caterers and also exes and they are hired to cater two quinceañeras on the same weekend.
150 years of Perham: Historic buildings, silent films and a hidden speakeasy

Perham was officially founded in 1871, exactly 150 years ago from this year. All throughout the month of September, the city held a wide variety of events and activities to celebrate this anniversary. On Thursday, Sept. 23, as one of the last pieces of the sesquicentennial celebrations, Perham hosted a...
