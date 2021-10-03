CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right at Home host virtual CEU Event

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — Right at Home in Home Care and Assistance hosts a virtual CEU Event from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

Photo courtesy of Right at Home website.

The event's goal is to have a clearer understanding of the term mental health, identify basic signs of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, have a clearer understanding of stress-related mental health concerns, and have insight into self-care options to address personal mental health.

To attend the meeting, register at register.gotowebinar.com by entering your name and email address. Please don't forget to add your license number and whether you are a nurse or social worker. Attendees will be using Go To Webinar. You can join the session by using a Mac, PC, or mobile device.

The guest speaker at the event is Lemeshia Chambers, Ph.D., MSW. Chambers is the CEO/Owner of Blazing Innovations Marketing and Consulting and an experienced Healthcare leader with a diverse background in various environments. She has more than 13 years of experience in inpatient and outpatient mental health services, public relations, strategic planning, and community public health education. She is a staunch advocate for developing appropriate community mental health services, and she has a passion for serving others. In her free time, Chambers is a proud new mom to Maverick, a doting and supportive wife to Marlon, the best puppy mom that Bentley has ever met, and a faithful supporter of all things UAB-Go Blazers!

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

