CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Active as expected

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is active against the Ravens on Sunday. Gordon was trending in the direction of active status as the practice week concluded, and his availability for the showdown against the Ravens is now official. The veteran running back is expected to continue in a relatively balanced timeshare arrangement with impressive rookie Javonte Williams, with Gordon outpacing his teammate by only six carries in Week 3 against the Jets and Williams logging double-digit carries in each contest thus far.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
steelers.com

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Receiver Cody White was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The last two weeks White was activated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Packers and Bengals games. He had two receptions for 17 yards against Cincinnati.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Purcell: Active for Week 3

Purcell (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Jets. As expected, Purcell is active for Week 3. The 30-year-old played 19 defensive snaps and registered three tackles during Week 2, and should see a similar workload against the Jets.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

C.J. Mosley saves a TD with huge hit on Melvin Gordon (Video)

C.J. Mosley reintroduced himself to the NFL this season with solid play. Now, the veteran linebacker made a statement in an electrifying fashion. With the New York Jets defense in a goal-line situation, Mosley absolutely crushed Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. Mosley, playing in his fifth game as a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Boone: Return expected soon

Boone (quadriceps) was designated by the Broncos to return from injured reserve. Boone will now be eligible to start practicing with Denver again for the first time since mid-August. If the Broncos don't activate the running back to the active roster within the next three weeks, he will end up on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Timeshare#Veteran#American Football#Jets
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Jets inactives list: Graham Glasgow active

The Denver Broncos received a bit of boost given all of the recent starters sent to injured reserve as both offensive guard Graham Glasgow and interior defensive lineman Mike Purcell will be active today against the New York Jets. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday. Denver is taking...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Active for Week 4

Jones (calf) is active for Sunday's contest against the Ravens. After being a full participant in practice to start the week, Jones landed on the injury report Friday. The 24-year-old defensive end has played 30-plus defensive snaps in all three games this season, but it's unclear if he will be on a snap limit due to the calf injury.
NFL
Gazette

Denver Broncos running backs Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III run for touchdowns, rue missed opportunities in front of end zone

Javonte Williams picked a good time to learn a lesson. The Broncos rookie running back scored his first career touchdown in Sunday’s 26-0 win over the New York Jets and was close to adding a second. With Denver up three possessions in the final minutes of its third straight win to open the season, the Broncos called on their new 5-foot-10, 220-pound back on first and goal from the 1-yard line. Williams run to the right and suffered his first career fumble.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

This Date In Transactions History: Chargers’ Melvin Gordon Ends Holdout

More often than not, NFL stars tend to wrap their holdouts in late August. That’s just enough time to drum up leverage, potentially land a new contract, and suit up for the season opener in September. That wasn’t the case for Melvin Gordon in 2019. Two years ago today, Gordon ended his holdout after missing the entire offseason program and multiple weeks of action.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Josh Gordon, Raiders

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Broncos would be among the teams interested in Jets WR Denzel Mims if New York were to trade the 2020 second-round pick, but so far GM Joe Douglas has told people around the league he’s not interested in dealing him. According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start for Broncos

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice for the Broncos on Thursday and that was a good sign for his chances of clearing the concussion protocol in time to play against the Steelers on Sunday. It looks like that is going to happen. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the expectation...
NFL
FOX21News.com

Broncos elevate Robinson, Schlottmann to active roster ahead of game against Baltimore

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Broncos guard/center Austin Schlottmann and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson will be elevated from the practice squad to active roster for Sunday’s game against Baltimore, the Broncos announced Saturday. The team is dealing with several injuries across its roster, including two wide receivers who were put on...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Melvin Gordon Start/Sit Week 4: Injury question marks causing headaches

It was always going to be a frustrating start to the fantasy football season for anyone drafting Melvin Gordon following the Denver Broncos’ investment in a high-level running back during the 2021 NFL Draft. While Gordon has been the more productive back so far, his presence on the injury report has raised questions over whether you should start or sit him in Week 4. Let’s take a look at the situation.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Anthony Averett Is Active, Ty'Son Williams Inactive vs. Broncos

The Ravens are still dealing with injuries in the secondary, but Anthony Averett will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Averett (ankle) is active despite missing Friday's practice, while starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) will be inactive for the first time this season. Averett has been the starting corner opposite Marlon Humphrey all year after Marcus Peters was lost with a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Elijah Mitchell, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson affecting Week 4 start ’em, sit ’em calls

Few positions cause fantasy football owners to check for injury updates quite as fanatically as running back. Heading into Week 4, at least six key RBs (Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Antonio Gibson, Elijah Mitchell, Darrell Henderson, and Melvin Gordon) are “questionable” and figure to be game-time decisions. We’ll be updating this article all day Sunday with the latest news on the late-afternoon RBs (you can find updates on Cook, Taylor, and Gibson here) so you know who’s playing ahead of finalizing your start ’em, sit ’em decisions.
NFL
Denver Post

Keeler: Yo, Pat Shurmur, if Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon don’t get more touches, Broncos are toast. And so are you.

Javonte Williams was carrying Marlon Humphrey on his back for so long he should’ve charged the guy cab fare. “I think (Humphrey) tried to go for the ball instead of trying to tackle me,” the Broncos’ rookie running back would say later about his stomping, 31-yard run for the ages against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Empower Field. “He just jumped my back, and I kept going.”
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Melvin Gordon Injury | Does Melvin Gordon have broken ribs?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a rib injury to Melvin Gordon and how that may affect him in Week 4. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Melvin Gordon, Dalvin Cook, Curtis Samuel injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 3 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 4 in the air.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy