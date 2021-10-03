Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Active as expected
Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is active against the Ravens on Sunday. Gordon was trending in the direction of active status as the practice week concluded, and his availability for the showdown against the Ravens is now official. The veteran running back is expected to continue in a relatively balanced timeshare arrangement with impressive rookie Javonte Williams, with Gordon outpacing his teammate by only six carries in Week 3 against the Jets and Williams logging double-digit carries in each contest thus far.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0