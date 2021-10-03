49ers' Josh Norman: Inactive for Week 4
Norman (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports. Norman was hopeful that he'd be able to play in Week 4 after he was taken to the hospital after exiting last week's loss to the Packers. However, he was considered doubtful ahead of the matchup against Seattle and will be unable to suit up. Dre Kirkpatrick and Buster Skrine should see increased work in his absence.www.cbssports.com
