49ers' Josh Norman: Inactive for Week 4

San Francisco cornerback Josh Norman signed with the 49ers in Week One and was on the field for 97 percent of defensive snaps in Week Two. He said that was no problem. Norman is in his 10th NFL season, and he said that just because he wasn’t with the 49ers all through the offseason, that doesn’t mean he can’t figure out what he needs to do in their defense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO