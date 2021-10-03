CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Josh Norman: Inactive for Week 4

Norman (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports. Norman was hopeful that he'd be able to play in Week 4 after he was taken to the hospital after exiting last week's loss to the Packers. However, he was considered doubtful ahead of the matchup against Seattle and will be unable to suit up. Dre Kirkpatrick and Buster Skrine should see increased work in his absence.

The Spun

Josh Norman Reportedly Spent The Night In The Hospital

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Josh Norman reportedly spent Sunday night in the hospital. Norman, 33, exited the 49ers-Packers game on Sunday Night Football in the first half with an injury and never returned. It was described as a chest injury, but the severity was unknown. According to NFL insider...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers' Norman taken to hospital, was spitting blood

Through three games in the 2021 NFL season, the 49ers continue to take tough hits on the injury report. That cotinued Sunday night in their 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Cornerback Josh Norman started alongside Emmanuel Moseley, but Norman was forced to exit the game...
Josh Norman diagnosed with bruised lungs after spitting up blood

Josh Norman left Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with what the San Francisco 49ers called a chest injury, and it sounds like the veteran cornerback was in rough shape for a while. Norman was taken to the hospital after he left the game because he was spitting...
NBC Sports

Josh Norman, Krys Barnes ruled out of Sunday’s game

One player from each team has been ruled out after halftime in Sunday night’s matchup between the 49ers and Packers. The 49ers announced cornerback Josh Norman has been ruled out with a chest injury. And the Packers announced linebacker Krys Barnes has been ruled out with a concussion. Norman has...
NBC Sports

49ers DBs Norman, Williams injured in loss to Packers

An already thin 49ers secondary got thinner on Sunday night, as both Josh Norman (chest) and K'Waun Williams (calf) were knocked out of the Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters after the defeat, and updated the status of the two defensive backs going forward.
NBC Sports

Josh Norman “pretty doubtful” for Sunday

49ers cornerback Josh Norman had to go to the hospital after suffering a chest injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers because he was spitting up blood, but word early in the week was that he hoped to be in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
NBC Sports

Josh Norman on playing after one week of practice: Playing in the NFL is like riding a bike

San Francisco cornerback Josh Norman signed with the 49ers in Week One and was on the field for 97 percent of defensive snaps in Week Two. He said that was no problem. Norman is in his 10th NFL season, and he said that just because he wasn’t with the 49ers all through the offseason, that doesn’t mean he can’t figure out what he needs to do in their defense.
Paradise Post

Can 49ers cornerback Josh Norman really play next game despite bruised lungs?

SANTA CLARA — Josh Norman’s availability for the 49ers’ next game is in doubt after he spent Sunday night at a hospital because of bruised lungs. Norman also sustained tissue damage that may have resulted in internal bleeding, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Norman was injured in...
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers expect Kittle to play; Mitchell, Norman to sit

Tight end George Kittle, who was seen running on the practice field late in the week, is expected to take the field for the 49ers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. But rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Josh Norman are not expected to play. Mitchell still is experiencing...
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan: Pain a factor in Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Seahawks; Josh Norman has one more hurdle

194 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Elijah Mitchell missed last weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury sustained during Week 2. The hope was that the rookie running back would only have to miss the one game, but he is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's NFC West clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' George Kittle, Josh Norman, Elijah Mitchell all iffy to play vs. Seahawks

After playing every offensive snap last Sunday against Green Bay, it’s possible George Kittle will play zero snaps this Sunday against Seattle. The 49ers’ All-Pro tight end was listed as questionable Friday due to a calf injury that kept him out of practice this week until he was limited in Friday’s session. Kittle was observed jogging on the side near the start of practice while his teammates were stretching.
49erswebzone.com

49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: George Kittle, Josh Norman still not practicing

104 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. George Kittle missed yesterday's practice and...
NBC Sports

Kittle doubtful for Sunday, but Mitchell, Norman OK for 49ers

The 49ers are going full steam ahead with Trey Lance under center Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out because of a calf injury. And while the rookie quarterback will have a few teammates back in the fold to support his first NFL start, he might be without a key offensive weapon.
