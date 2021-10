Eddie Goldman shaking off rust, expects better play this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Akiem Hicks can’t go for the Bears on Sunday, replacing him on the defensive line will be no small task. But one thing that should help is the continued re-emergence of Eddie Goldman at nose tackle. Goldman finally made his regular season debut against the Lions in Week 4, and admitted there was some rust he needed to shake off. Goldman hadn’t played since 2019, since he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, then was sidelined by a knee injury for the first three weeks of this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO