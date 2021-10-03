CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Brush fire closes westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehMor_0cFweH9900

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A brush has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia 511 officials, all westbound lanes on I-64 near Cedar Lane on Ramp 164 West are currently closed due to the fire.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

