Brush fire closes westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A brush has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia 511 officials, all westbound lanes on I-64 near Cedar Lane on Ramp 164 West are currently closed due to the fire.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.