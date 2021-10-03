Swinney gives Thomas major props

While Clemson’s defense as a whole played well again in Saturday’s 19-13 victory over Boston College at Death Valley — limiting the Eagles to one touchdown and 46 rushing yards while forcing three turnovers and finishing with four sacks — one player in particular on that side of the ball for the Tigers, or on both sides of the ball for that matter, stood out to head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I thought Xavier Thomas was the best player on the field tonight,” Swinney said in his postgame press conference.

Thomas tallied three tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, and had a quarterback hurry as well against BC.

The senior defensive end has now recorded a full sack in back-to-back games for the first time since the Syracuse and Boston College games last year.

“His presence was unbelievable,” Swinney said. “He was a problem. Just played tough all night. Super proud of him.”

A former five-star prospect, Thomas is showing off the talent that made him such a highly touted recruit. Through five games this season, the native of Florence, S.C., has 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss to go with a forced fumble.

