Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former NASCAR driver was killed Saturday in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman, investigators said.

John Wes Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald.

A 30-year-old woman was hurt, but police didn’t give details about her injuries.

Police have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims. The shooting appeared to be domestic violence related, Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues, Barnett said.

Townley raced eight seasons and made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR’s lower two national divisions. His victory in the Truck Series at Las Vegas six years ago Sunday was the only national series win of his career.

Townley drove a car owned by his father, who was a co-founder of the vehicle’s primary sponsor, restaurant chain Zaxby’s.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

3-year-old Texas boy, missing for 4 days, is found alive

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seemed to be in good health, authorities said. Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. It’s not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his family’s home in southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
