“What the hell happened to so and so,” I ask my sister during one of our early morning coffee chats. “I don’t know, haven’t heard from her in years,” she said. Autumn makes me nostalgic, not in a celebratory way like New Year’s, but in a sow what you reap sort of way, as if harvesting my life. There are specific markers that are reflective of our personal history and the way in which our presence in this world has been hopefully fruitful, possibly nugatory, or God-forbid damaging in some way.

