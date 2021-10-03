Venom: Let There Be Carnage Kills It At The Box Office With A Record-Setting Opening Weekend

Since March 2020, all box office returns have been reported with either a literal or implied asterisk. The movie industry hasn’t been the same since the start of the pandemic, and it’s the grain of salt with which one has to take all news about big screen ticket sales. For example, it’s been a go-to explanation for whenever a sequel has under-performed compared to its predecessor – but this weekend we have a case where that excuse is unnecessary. Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived in theaters with a big boom this past Friday, and in its first three days it has actually managed to surpass what Ruben Fleischer’s Venom did back in 2018.