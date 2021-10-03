CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Field of more than 100 race cars makes American Speed Festival a success

By Industry
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe celebration of speed past, present and future at M1 Concourse’s inaugural American Speed Festival was a resounding success for competitors and fans this weekend. More than 100 race cars representing seven classes and 120 years of racing were on site for the three-day event (Oct. 1-3). Highlighting the weekend were the appearance of four historic Chaparral race cars designed and built by Motorsports Hall of Famer Jim Hall, whose revolutionary designs changed the sport of auto racing forever.

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Stars were out at the Motorsports Hall of Fame induction double

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) added an impressive list of new inductees to its renowned all-star racing roster in Monday’s 32nd annual Induction Celebration presented by Firestone inside Pontiac, Michigan’s M1 Concourse. The Class of 2020 induction in the brand-new M1 Event Center was postponed from March...
PONTIAC, MI
racer.com

Grosjean relishes first IMS oval run

Romain Grosjean’s double debut on Wednesday gave the road racing specialist a chance to work with his new Andretti Autosport team at the place where Mario and Michael Andretti shot to stardom. Dressed in a racing suit that matched the yellow on his No. 28 Honda, Grosjean got to know...
racer.com

Wallace scores historic win in rain-shortened Cup race at Talladega

An opportune caution and a sudden rain shower helped make Bubba Wallace the second African-American driver ever to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. Wallace held the lead in Monday’s rain-delayed YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway when Ryan Preece turned into the outside wall off the bumper of Chris Buescher’s Ford to cause the fifth caution of the event.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
racer.com

NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
Detroit News

Jim Hall's Chaparral racers highlight Pontiac's American Speed Festival

Pontiac — The ground will shake this weekend when three of the most legendary race cars in motorsport hit the M1 race track at the inaugural American Speed Festival. Created by Texan Jim Hall, the Chaparral 2, 2E and 2F revolutionized motorsport in the 1960s with their daring aerodynamic designs. Along with Lotus-founder Colin Chapman of England, Hall — who also raced his cars — helped define a golden age of racing that pushed the boundaries of technology and speed.
PONTIAC, MI
racer.com

Annett to retire from full-time NASCAR

Michael Annett will retire from full-time NASCAR competition. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Annett said. “Being able to drive race cars for a living is honestly a dream come true for me. It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage.
MOTORSPORTS
MetroTimes

American Speed Festival races through Pontiac for three days of high octane fun

Do you like to live life in the fast lane? Are your speeding tickets piling up like a single CVS receipt? Does the Fast & Furious franchise get you hot, bothered, and questioning whether or not Vin Diesel is sexy or, like, totally busted? If you answered yes to any of those questions, there’s an event for you, you speed freak.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Indy Car#Performance Car#American Speed Festival#M1 Concourse#Dine And Drive#Pontiac#Speedsport
racer.com

Kirkwood clinches Indy Lights crown as Lundqvist wins wet finale

Swedish rookie Linus Lundqvist dominated today’s final Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race of the season for Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports in tricky wet conditions as Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood (pictured above) cruised home in fifth to assure himself of the series title. Kirkwood, 22, from Jupiter, Fla., also secured a scholarship valued at over $1.3 million to ensure entry into a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series races in 2022, including the 106th Indianapolis 500.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Road to Indy champions celebrated at post-season reception

Hours after the conclusion of another spectacular season of competition in the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires yesterday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, over 300 drivers, team members, officials, sponsors, partners and guests congregated at The Legacy on Possum Run in Bellville, Ohio for a Championship Celebration. In all, more than $3.1 million was distributed — the bulk of it to a selection of talented young drivers who are steadily progressing along the unique three-rung open-wheel racing ladder with a singular goal of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Talladega Cup race rained out, rescheduled for Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 1:00 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. NASCAR officials declared there would not be enough daylight to run the entire race on Sunday after persistent rain showers. Cup Series were called to their cars after 2:30 local time and did get on track for a few pace laps in hopes of starting the YellaWood 500, but another rain shower hit the track and ended the day.
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

NASCAR podcast: 23XI’s Steve Lauletta

In a fortunate twist of timing with the team’s first win on Monday, this week’s guest on The Racing Writer’s Podcast is Steve Lauletta, team president of 23XI Racing. Lauletta discusses his role and the main things the organization has going on both on and off the racetrack, including:. •...
TENNIS
racer.com

Caldarelli/Pepper sweep GT World Challenge America Sebring; Hagler, Saada win

Provisional Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro drivers’ champions Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper added to yesterday’s series-clinching performance with another win in a weekend super sweep at Sebring International Raceway. Racers Edge anchor Taylor Hagler brought the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 home after completing a stellar recovery drive...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Playoff margins tight as NASCAR heads to next elimination round

There is little breathing room for playoff drivers going into the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. While Denny Hamlin already knows he’s headed to the next round courtesy of his Las Vegas victory, those behind him could easily see their margins wiped away. Four drivers left Talladega Superspeedway 20 or more points above the cutline, but with stage points in play, they won’t be able to play it easy. As Brad Keselowski said Monday evening, a respectable day on the road course with no mistakes should do the trick.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Green overcomes chaotic USF2000 finale to claim first win

The final round of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in wet conditions at Mid-Ohio this morning ended with Josh Green out in front to claim his first series victory and a first win for Turn 3 Motorsport. Sixteen-year-old Nolan Siegel finished second ahead of DEForce teammate Kiko Porto, who secured...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bowman's playoff chances on the ropes after another setback at Talladega

Alex Bowman came into the postseason feeling like his Hendrick Motorsports team was “in a really good place” and talking about racing against his teammates for a championship. But things have gone far from planned through the first five playoff races. Bowman crashed at Talladega Superspeedway in the postponed Monday...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Piastri success forcing Alpine to keep its 2022 academy options open

Oscar Piastri’s strong Formula 2 form is forcing Alpine to wait on finalizing its plans for its academy drivers in 2022, admits the team’s executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alpine has already confirmed its own driver line-up for next season – retaining Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon – and Chinese academy...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Sato puts chances at 2022 IndyCar ride at 50/50

Takuma Sato believes his chances of being on the IndyCar Series grid in 2022 are evenly split. “Nothing we can say for sure,” he told RACER when asked about his future. “It is tricky (not knowing), but I’ve been here before. A couple of years ago it was also like this. At the moment it’s just 50/50, so it’s a difficult situation. But I’ll never give up.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

2022 schedules announced for Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000

Andersen Promotions today unveiled the 2022 schedules for the two junior levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires — the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship — which will feature all races in support of the NTT IndyCar Series.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy