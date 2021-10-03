Field of more than 100 race cars makes American Speed Festival a success
The celebration of speed past, present and future at M1 Concourse’s inaugural American Speed Festival was a resounding success for competitors and fans this weekend. More than 100 race cars representing seven classes and 120 years of racing were on site for the three-day event (Oct. 1-3). Highlighting the weekend were the appearance of four historic Chaparral race cars designed and built by Motorsports Hall of Famer Jim Hall, whose revolutionary designs changed the sport of auto racing forever.racer.com
Comments / 0