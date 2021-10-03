Field of more than 100 race cars makes American Speed Festival a success

There is little breathing room for playoff drivers going into the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. While Denny Hamlin already knows he’s headed to the next round courtesy of his Las Vegas victory, those behind him could easily see their margins wiped away. Four drivers left Talladega Superspeedway 20 or more points above the cutline, but with stage points in play, they won’t be able to play it easy. As Brad Keselowski said Monday evening, a respectable day on the road course with no mistakes should do the trick.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO