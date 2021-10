ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating the reported kidnapping and robbery of a man who was working at the time of the crime. The victim was working at a home off Whitefoord Ave in the Edgewood neighborhood on Monday around noon. He told police as he was unloading his van, two armed men forced him into the back of the van, drove off with him inside. He said they took him to a nearby ATM where they used his debit cards to withdraw money from his account, before running off.

