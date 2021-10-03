CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Star Carl Nassib Reveals There's an "Awesome Guy" in His Life After Coming Out

By Corinne Heller
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: NFL Star Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay & Shows Support In a Big Way. Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out publicly, may have a boyfriend!. The 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end talked about his love life with his teammate Darren Waller and his co-host Donny Starkins on their Comeback Stories podcast on Friday, Oct. 1, which marked his first interview since he revealed on Instagram in June that he is gay.

Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out

Score another one for Darren Waller. The Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end is not only an elite player with a nose for the end zone, but he scored a big coup as a podcaster when teammate Carl Nassib joined him to discuss in-depth his process of coming out as the NFL’s first openly gay player this summer. It was the first time Nassib has talked at length about his decision.
Carl Nassib’s history-making moment deserved better

Carl Nassib had a key turnover while making history for the Raiders.Image: Getty Images. Last night, Carl Nassib became the first openly gay player to take the field in the four major sports for the Las Vegas Raiders. He capped off that night by forcing the fumble from Lamar Jackson that would eventually win the game for Vegas, 33-27, though the Raiders tried their best to give it away. Luckily, the Ravens were just as determined to spit it back up to them. It probably won’t be the last game in Vegas that looks as drunk as the attendees.
Raiders DE Carl Nassib took a massive leap of faith

Every now and again, someone does something that inspires me. Raiders’ defensive lineman, Carl Nassib is one of those people. He came out recently as the first openly gay NFL player. Nassib even admitted he feared it ‘could ruin his career.’. However, Nassib still took a giant leap of faith...
E! News

