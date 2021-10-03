NFL Star Carl Nassib Reveals There's an "Awesome Guy" in His Life After Coming Out
Watch: NFL Star Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay & Shows Support In a Big Way. Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out publicly, may have a boyfriend!. The 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end talked about his love life with his teammate Darren Waller and his co-host Donny Starkins on their Comeback Stories podcast on Friday, Oct. 1, which marked his first interview since he revealed on Instagram in June that he is gay.www.eonline.com
