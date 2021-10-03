NFL Star Carl Nassib Reveals There's an "Awesome Guy" in His Life After Coming Out

Carl Nassib had a key turnover while making history for the Raiders.Image: Getty Images. Last night, Carl Nassib became the first openly gay player to take the field in the four major sports for the Las Vegas Raiders. He capped off that night by forcing the fumble from Lamar Jackson that would eventually win the game for Vegas, 33-27, though the Raiders tried their best to give it away. Luckily, the Ravens were just as determined to spit it back up to them. It probably won’t be the last game in Vegas that looks as drunk as the attendees.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO