The New England Patriots are the NFL's dynasty of the 21st century. The New Orleans Saints also have been one of the league's most successful teams over the past 15 years. Neither team appears to be quite at the top of the league this year, but it's no surprise that the betting line for their game Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is Patriots by 3 points — essentially even, with an adjustment for home-field advantage.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO