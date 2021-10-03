WR Cody White, OT Chaz Green elevated to Steelers' active roster for game vs. Packers

Cody White was one of the unheralded and previously-unknown standouts of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. For the second consecutive week, the wide receiver is getting a chance to play early during the regular season.

White and offensive tackle Chaz Green were elevated from the practice squad to the active gameday roster for Sunday’s game at the Green Bay Packers. Each move was necessitated in part by injury to a starter: receiver Chase Claypool and right tackle Chuks Okorafor are starters who were prevented from playing.

The Steelers announced Saturday that receiver Claypool would not play because of a hamstring injury he suffered during the week of practice. Okorafor has been in NFL concussion protocol since absorbing a hit during last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Also out because of injury are backup offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) and backup defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee).

The Steelers’ healthy scratches are No. 3 quarterback Dwayne Haskins, reserve cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Via the league-mandated official injury report released Friday, the Steelers had announced that their starting outside linebacker duo of Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt were returning to game action against the Packers after missing a game because of respective hamstring injuries.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson also were cleared to play in Green Bay after Johnson missed the loss to the Bengals because of a knee injury and Smith-Schuster left it early because of a ribs injury.

White, who went undrafted in 2020 out of Michigan State, had two catches for 17 yards late in the game against the Bengals.

Green has appeared in 37 NFL games – making eight starts – for three different teams since 2016.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.