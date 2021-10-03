CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WR Cody White, OT Chaz Green elevated to Steelers' active roster for game vs. Packers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn5X1_0cFwZpXC00

Cody White was one of the unheralded and previously-unknown standouts of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. For the second consecutive week, the wide receiver is getting a chance to play early during the regular season.

White and offensive tackle Chaz Green were elevated from the practice squad to the active gameday roster for Sunday’s game at the Green Bay Packers. Each move was necessitated in part by injury to a starter: receiver Chase Claypool and right tackle Chuks Okorafor are starters who were prevented from playing.

The Steelers announced Saturday that receiver Claypool would not play because of a hamstring injury he suffered during the week of practice. Okorafor has been in NFL concussion protocol since absorbing a hit during last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Also out because of injury are backup offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) and backup defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee).

The Steelers’ healthy scratches are No. 3 quarterback Dwayne Haskins, reserve cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Via the league-mandated official injury report released Friday, the Steelers had announced that their starting outside linebacker duo of Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt were returning to game action against the Packers after missing a game because of respective hamstring injuries.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson also were cleared to play in Green Bay after Johnson missed the loss to the Bengals because of a knee injury and Smith-Schuster left it early because of a ribs injury.

White, who went undrafted in 2020 out of Michigan State, had two catches for 17 yards late in the game against the Bengals.

Green has appeared in 37 NFL games – making eight starts – for three different teams since 2016.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Johnson
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 5: Cardinals crush 49ers; Steelers stop bleeding; Browns win thriller

The Week 5 schedule features a pair of high-profile playoff rematches from last season, and a potential thriller on the West Coast on Sunday afternoon. The Rams and Seahawks meet on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s NFC first-round matchup. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite on the road, and it is Matthew Stafford’s chance to get his first victory at Seattle as a starting quarterback.
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Gameday#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Steelers Nation#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers just missed out on a potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a new quarterback, but Spencer Rattler hasn’t proved he should be the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger. With another underwhelming performance underway as the Oklahoma Sooners trail the Texas Longhorns, it’s clear that Spencer Rattler is not the best quarterback available in this draft class. Given how talented he is and the fact that he plays for Lincoln Riley, many assumed Rattler would be ready to go on to the NFL sooner rather than later.
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Receiver Cody White was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The last two weeks White was activated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Packers and Bengals games. He had two receptions for 17 yards against Cincinnati.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Packers Odds and Prediction for Week 4 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Unfortunately, they didn’t show up to play at Heinz Field for the second consecutive week, and Mike Tomlin’s team was ultimately embarrassed in a 24-10 loss against their division rivals. The Steelers now sit on a 1-2 record...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs Packers game status report

DT Carlos Davis-OUT Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Coward is currently dealing with an ankle injury and won’t be available on Sunday. OT Chuks Okorafor-OUT Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers. Starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor remains in the concussion...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Protect Practice Squad WR Cody White

The Steelers protected a fourth player from their practice squad for the week on Thursday, adding wide receiver Cody White to the list of practice players that can’t be poached by another team. Each NFL team can protect up to four players from being signed away each week. The Steelers...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Packers Week 4: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is chugging on. The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to shake off two straight losses as many Steelers fans are shaking their heads and are unsure what to expect when their team takes the field. But the show must go on and the Steelers hit the road for the first time since Week 1.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers elevate wide receiver, pass rusher from practice squad to active roster

In response to the rash of injuries on the roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a couple of roster moves ahead of its division showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. With wide receiver Diontae Johnson out with a knee injury, Cody White has been elevated to the 53-man roster. Johnson hurt his knee on the final play of last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was unable to practice this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Packers, Week 4: 1st quarter in-game update

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers prepared to face off at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the two teams couldn’t have come into the contest on different planes. The Packers, who lost in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, have won their last two and look like one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Steelers, who won in Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills, have lost their last two and look like anything but a Super Bowl contender.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
924
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy