CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, AR

Historic Union Grove Baptist Church in Johnson County burns down

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh6pU_0cFwZBfU00

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Union Grove Baptist Church on Highway 352 burned down.

Officials say the building is likely a total loss. The Sheriff’s department and multiple fire departments responded to the call.

One firefighter and one deputy were treated for smoke inhalation but no one else was seriously hurt in the blaze.

The church was founded in 1876 and the building that burned was built in the 1950’s.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the fire, however they say it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Two teens arrested with $3.7 million worth of meth discovered during traffic stop, aka 82 pounds; Pair sitting in Wilson County jail at Fredonia, Kan.

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department conducted a traffic stop for […]
WILSON COUNTY, KS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Report of gunshots at Rogers High School homecoming determined to be false alarm

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials confirmed late Friday night that the claims of a shooting at Rogers High School during homecoming were unsubstantiated. A caller reported hearing gunshots to 911 dispatch over the phone. Police that were already at the school responded as well as additional officers from Rogers and surrounding agencies. School administration locked […]
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Clarksville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Cassidy Rainwater disappearance rumors addressed by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday evening to address the rumors surrounding Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance. The case has been charged with bizarre rumors and the law enforcement officers working on the investigation have spoken up, explaining that the source of accurate information on the case comes from reputable […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Mercy Springfield Surgery Center closed Friday after female employee stabbed; suspect in custody

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Sonya Kullmann with Mercy says the female victim is now in serious condition. UPDATE 12 p.m.: Springfield Police say the stabbing suspect is in custody. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Mercy Surgery Center is closed after a stabbing incident Friday morning. Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says tells Ozarksfirst the Surgery Center will be closed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Mountain Home man charged in fatal crash

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A Mountain Home man is charged with murder after a fatal car accident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Daniel Robert Adams is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of aggravated assault. The crash happened after a woman called authorities saying she was […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Union Grove#Accident#Sheriff#Arkansas State Police
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

256
Followers
377
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy