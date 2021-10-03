CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Teen TikTok star who died in fiery crash at center of ‘human smuggling probe’, police say

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEcYD_0cFwYAoy00

Police in Texas have alleged that a teenage TikTok star was transporting undocumented migrants when he was involved in a fiery car crash which left him and the three passengers dead, according to a report.

The deadly wreck which killed Gabriel Salazar, 19, is being investigated as a possible smuggling case, officials said.

Mr Salazar, who had around two million followers on his Gabenotbabe TikTok account, died last month after a high-speed police chase.

Luis Jimenez Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, were also killed, according to officials. The three men were originally from Zacatecas, northwest of Mexico City, the Mexican Consul in Texas told Univision41 .

The crash took place after a Crystal City Police officer tried to stop Mr Salazar’s white 2014 Camaro. When the driver failed to stop, the officer pursued before the vehicle struck trees, rolled over several times and “was fully engulfed in flames”, a report said.

“On September 26, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Eagle Pass, Texas, assisted Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Zavala County with a vehicular accident which occurred near LaPryor, Texas, that resulted in the death of four individuals,” HSI said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle without naming the victims.

“The incident is suspected of being a possible human smuggling event. No additional details are being released at this time; as the criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation but did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent .

The Crystal City Police Department and Zavala County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and have not revealed what prompted the traffic stop. The sheriff’s office was criticised on social media after posting a photo of the wreckage.

Mr Salazar, who was born in Brownsville but relocated to San Antonio with his family, had only recently graduated from Wagner High School.

He told San Antonio Magazine last year that he began posting on TikTok when he moved home and was looking to make friends.

His account quickly gained popularity; within two years of his first post, he had 2million TikTok followers and more than 700,000 on Instagram. His accounts featured lip sync videos, skits, clothes, jewelry, trips and, quite frequently, fast cars.

“I never thought I’d be where I am, but I am so thankful for all my followers,” the teenager told San Antonio Magazine. “Everyone wants the hype. TikTok definitely has the power to get you that.”

Tributes poured in on social media for the rising star, whose funeral was held on Wednesday in San Antonio.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $38,000 and describes how the teen “loved his family and was always horsing around with [his] sister and little brother”.

“Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel . Your family and friends miss you,” a friend wrote.

Mr Salazar’s older sister, Danna, writing in Spanish on Instagram, said: “I love you so much Gabriel. You were so perfect. I will never forget you, take care of us from heaven my beautiful boy. Always in my heart.”

The Independent has contacted TikTok and has made repeated attempts to reach Mr Salazar’s family for comment.

Comments / 152

Toye Nickens
6d ago

People love blaming everything besides the person on their bad decisions. Didn't no social media or politicians do anything this is all on the person.

Reply(1)
49
Kadie Cochrane
6d ago

Live by the sword die by the sword…. He probably thought “I’ll become a celebrity For importing illegal immigrants.” 😢😢😢

Reply(15)
44
David K Parks
5d ago

Let’s thank the President of the USA 🇺🇸 for not taking more steps in stopping this situation from killing human!!! Joe Biden did this to human beings and he will be judged by God for this!!

Reply(10)
24
Related
Tri-City Herald

Teen confronts man holding 8 hostage in store and dies in shootout, Texas police say

A teen was killed in a shootout with a man accused of holding a group hostage inside a Texas store, police said. The man was armed with two guns Monday night when he jumped on the counter of a Houston convenience store and demanded everyone stop moving, KPRC reported. The store had five customers and three employees inside, the news outlet reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

TikTok Star Killed in Fiery Crash Was Being Chased by Cops Near Mexico Border

A fiery crash that killed a viral, teen TikTok star last week in Texas was the result of a police chase, authorities have revealed. On September 27, Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old who amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok under the handle GabeNotBabe with lip-syncing and dance videos, took off from Crystal City Police after a traffic stop was attempted along a stretch of highway just past 1 a.m., a spokeswoman told The Daily Beast.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Austin

TikTok star dies while driving undocumented immigrants from Mexico

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — New developments in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash, killing 19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar of San Antonio. The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday near La Pryor, Texas. The sheriff's office there says at the time Salazar was driving undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Those three passengers were also killed in the crash, all men ages 41, 36, and 23.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Motorious

TikTok Star Dies Fleeing San Antonio Police

Back on September 26 at 1:20 am a Crystal City, Texas police officer tried to pull over a white late-model Chevy Camaro, the driver of the car fled instead. A short time later, all 4 people who were inside, including TikTok star Gabriel Salazar of San Antonio, were dead. It’s a tragic story which has rocked people in the community as well as online.
CRYSTAL CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Salazar
New York Post

Influencer Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims found in LA hospital after going missing

Instagram fitness influencer Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims has been found safe in a Los Angeles hospital after vanishing a month ago, authorities said. The 30-year-old was found in “good condition” at the hospital and has since been reunited with her family, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Thursday. “There...
MENTAL HEALTH
KHOU

San Antonio TikTok star Gabriel Salazar killed in crash, reports say

SAN ANTONIO — TikTok users are mourning the death of a rising social media star and San Antonio resident, Gabriel Salazar. San-Antonio Express News and other local outlets reported the 19-year-old social media star died in a car Sept. 26. No other details have been released regarding the incident, which has yet to be confirmed by police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Human smuggling suspect crashes into tree, flees from scene

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents detained nine people after a person suspected of human smuggling crashed into a tree in Hidalgo County and fled from the scene. According to a release, McAllen Border Patrol agents witnessed multiple people entering a Ford Explorer near the Rio Grande on...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kldjfb.xyz

Crash that killed Texas TikTok star, 3 passengers a suspected human smuggling attempt

Authorities are investigating the deadly Sunday crash that killed TikTok star Gabriel Salazar and three Mexican nationals as a human smuggling attempt, the San Antonio Express-News confirmed. Sources verified that the Texas Department of Public Safety has internally listed Salazar’s three passengers as undocumented foreigners, and the agency started separate...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Texas Dps#Police#Mexican#Eagle Pass
KTSA

San Antonio TikToker dies in fiery crash in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A TikTok star from San Antonio boasting more than 2 million followers is dead after leading police on a chase with a fiery end last weekend. 19-year-old Gabriel Salazar, known online as @gabenotbabe, reportedly fled from a Crystal City police officer who attempted to pull him over.
TEXAS STATE
wmleader.com

Fiery crash after police chase

Texas authorities have confirmed the death of 19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, who they say was killed in a car crash Sunday following a police chase. The harrowing details were described in a Facebook post by the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office outside of San Antonio. Per the report, a ZCSO...
CRYSTAL CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRQE News 13

Guatemalan national facing human smuggling charges following fatal crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman accused of working for a human smuggling ring is facing federal charges after federal investigators say the operation turned deadly. Investigators say Lidia Marcos-Tomas was driving twelve undocumented migrants from Albuquerque to Mesa, Arizona when she got into a crash near Gallup last month. One woman in the car was killed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Human Smugglers Abandon 6-year-old Boy at Walmart

Thursday night, Brownsville Police Department officers informed the Brownsville Border Patrol Station that they found a six-year-old boy alone at a local Wal-Mart. Agents responded and determined the child to be an unaccompanied juvenile migrant from El Salvador. He was medically screened and in good health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy