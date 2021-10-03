CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Milner: Referee ‘influenced’ by Liverpool crowd in possible red card call against Man City

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Micah Richards has said he was left “baffled” after James Milner was not shown a second yellow card in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City , with the former defender claiming that referee Paul Tierney was “influenced” by the Anfield crowd.

City manager Pep Guardiola was furious after Milner escaped punishment for a foul on Bernardo Silva and was himself booked for his protests.

Milner, who was filling in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, was booked in the first half of the Premier League thriller for a foul on Phil Foden and was quickly substituted by manager Jurgen Klopp after his tackle on Silva went unpunished at Anfield.

With the match level at 1-1 at that point, former City defender Richards said Milner being sent off would have “changed the game”.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Richards said: “It’s ridiculous. We have to be impartial. And I’ve got my allegiances to City, but that is a yellow card.

“The referee has had an absolute shocker. I don’t understand how that’s allowed to happen. We can see from up here that it’s a yellow card. How can he give that decision?

“It’s absolutely baffling, and it’s annoying to be honest. Anfield is one of the toughest places to come in Europe but the referee was influenced by the crowd today, because how can that not be a red card?

“James Milner is one of my best mates but we have to tell the truth in the situation. It changes the game. In the end the game was 2-2, so it will be put to bed. But it changed the game.”

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane added: “If Milner is not already on a yellow card, he gives him a yellow card for that. The players and managers both know. Pep is frustrated because he thinks he’s come to Anfield and another decision has gone against him.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

‘Incredibly influential’ James Milner can help Liverpool all over the pitch, insists Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is a reluctant full-back but manager Jurgen Klopp hopes he will look back on the experience with pride.Any time there is an injury to a key position the veteran, who turns 36 in January, is wheeled out as a dependable deputy.For the last two matches he has been filling a Trent Alexander-Arnold-sized hole at right-back while the England international is sidelined with a groin injury.Milner has also had to do a similar job on the other side when Andy Robertson has been unavailable but he is, understandably as a right-footer, more comfortable on the right –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

